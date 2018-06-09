Nick Grimshaw finds dating rumours between him and best pal Harry Styles ''weird''.

The 33-year-old radio and television presenter has been close friends with the One Direction singer for years, and has revealed he was shocked when he learned about fan speculation of a romance between the pair when he was researching information ahead of interviewing Harry about his self-titled debut solo album last year.

He said: ''It wasn't weird at the time, it's weirder now. At the time, you're just getting on with your life and you're doing the radio and just hanging out and you're like, whatever. But it was weirder when he came on to do the solo stuff and I started doing my Harry research, writing questions and stuff, and when I Googled him I was like, 'This is actually a thing'.''

Nick believes rumours started after the pair ''really got on'' when they first met, and said people often assume things about 24-year-old Harry's sexuality.

He added: ''It's kind of crazy because we'd met and we just really got on. I don't know if it's because we were both Northern and had quite a similar sense of humour.

''And because he was down in London and away from friends and family, we all just ended up hanging out together and getting on. I think that people assumed that because I was gay and he wears, like, floral shirts that he must be gay and they were like, 'They must be going out with each other'.''

The BBC Radio 1 presenter - who recently stepped down from his position the Breakfast Show to take over the Drivetime slot instead - then insisted the pair have definitely never been romantically involved.

When asked by Dan Wootton for 'The Dan Wootton Interivew' podcast if anything had ever happened between himself and the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker, Nick said: ''No, no. Not at all. It was an odd, odd thing to happen.''