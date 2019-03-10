Nick Frost insists Simon Pegg couldn't hide his alcoholism from him because he knew the warning signs.
The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' actor has previously spoken candidly about his addiction and claimed he was able to conceal it from his loved ones, including his friend and frequent collaborator, but the 'Fighting With the Family' star recognised the signs because of his own family's problems.
Nick said: ''He tried to hide it.
''My mum and my sister and my brothers were terrible drinkers. You can't kid a kidder.''
The 46-year-old star did his best to be a supportive friend but things there is more he could have done to help.
He told the Observer magazine: ''Although in hindsight I could have flagged it up more or helped him more'
''But at the time, you kid yourself that the worst thing that could happen isn't going to happen, you know? It'll be fine. And then you get to a point where it's not fine, at all... so when do you step in?
''Eventually we all jumped in and got involved to save someone, to save our mate... and that probably goes back to us choosing [each other] as our family.''
Nick himself has been sober for a year and his only gripe is the cost of non-alcoholic beer.
He said: ''It's all right. There are lots of nice non-alcoholic beers on the market now, so I can still sit in pubs with friends, which is nice. I wish they'd do them on tap though, because it costs £8.40 for two bottles of Bitburger to pour into a pint glass. That's annoying.''
Simon previously admitted he felt he was able to successfully hide his problem for a long time, until the signs became too ''obvious'' to ignore.
He said: ''I hid it...I'm an actor, so I acted ... all the f***ing time.
''One thing [addiction] does is make you clever at not giving anything away. People think junkies and alcoholics are slovenly, unmotivated people.
''They're not - they are incredibly organised. They can nip out for a quick shot of whisky and you wouldn't know they have gone. It's as if ... you are micro-managed by it.
''But eventually the signs are too obvious. You have taken the dog for one too many walks.''
