'Hot Fuzz' star Nick Frost has been cast as Captain Pugwash in upcoming live-action film 'Pugwash'.
Nick Frost has joined the cast of 'Pugwash'.
The 45-year-old actor - who starred in 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' - will take on the lead role of Captain Pugwash in the eponymously titled movie, which is a live-action remake of the popular children's cartoon, and says he was ''born'' for the part.
Speaking about the role, he said: ''Besides Winston Churchill and Henry VIII, Captain Horatio Pugwash seems like a role I was born to play. I cannot wait to get going.''
The popular BBC show, which hit screens back in 1957, stemmed from a series of children's comic strips and books by cartoonist John Ryan. In order to produce the early episodes, cardboard cut-outs were used and later it was turned into a traditional fully animated series.
Carnaby International is pitching the film to buyers at Cannes Film Festival and has reportedly approached fellow British actor Jason Flemyng - who's renowned for starring in 'X-Men First Class' and 'Snatch' - to also get on board the iconic Black Pig ship in an as yet unannounced role.
'Pugwash' is being written and directed by John Hay - who's worked on 'Stig of the Dump' and 'Lost Christmas' - and the new screenplay will be centred on Pugwash being shipped off to Botany Bay. He escapes and finds himself in control of the Black Pig ship, and leads a mission to rescue Cabin Boy Tom's father who has been stuck on a volcanic island with treasure that's protected by an army of angry ghosts. Pugwash soon finds himself being chased by infamous pirate Cut-Throat Jake.
Elliot Jenkins and Justin Johnson are producing the film for Atticus Pictures, alongside Andrew Loveday and Sean O'Kelly for Carnaby International and Jiang Jun for Costar Culture & Media.
Johnson has likened the upcoming project to Peter Cook running into 'Blackadder' at a party.
He explained: ''Today's audiences are going to love our funny, fresh, indie take on Pugwash. It will be as if Peter Cook had run into Blackadder at a party, had a few too many rums and set off on a mad voyage together. In fact a lot of the time we think it will be adults who will be dragging their kids along to see what we've made of their childhood hero.''
Jenkins added to The Hollywood Reporter: ''Nick just has funny bones and he's perfect to bring our pompous, cowardly, pugnacious, fun-loving hero to life. What's more I know he wants to give the role a really fresh, modern spin.''
