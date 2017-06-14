Nick Clooney always knew George Clooney would be a ''great parent''.

The 83-year-old journalist is thrilled to see his son - who recently welcomed twins Ella and Alexander into the world with his wife Amal Clooney - has become a father because he knew George would eventually find a woman he wanted to settle down and have a family with.

He told People magazine: ''I've been telling George since he was 30 that I thought he would be a great parent.

''[Whenever George would say he doesn't see children in his future,] I would listen to him patiently and then finally step in and say, 'George, some astounding woman is going to knock your socks off, end of story.' And it's exactly what happened.''

It comes after Amal's mother Baria Alamuddin revealed George and Amal are ''so happy and contended'' after welcoming their twins.

She said: ''Oh my god, Amal and George were so beautiful, they were so happy, so contented. You just look at them and you feel like they've been a mother and father for their whole lives.

''Seeing these two angels, these stunningly beautiful babies ... cuddled together, and seeing the joy on Amal and George's faces, it's one of those deeply felt beautiful feelings you can't express in words. [It brought us] almost unrealistic pure joy [and left me feeling like] the most blessed human being on earth.''

And Nick knew from the moment he met Amal she would be the one for his son.

He said: ''Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in.

''She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness.''