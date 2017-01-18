The annual prize, similar to Britain's Mercury Music Prize, rewards the most outstanding Australian album of the past year, with the winner chosen from nine shortlisted entries by a music industry panel.

Skeleton Tree, which Cave was making when his 15-year-old son Arthur died following a cliff fall in 2015, lands on the shortlist alongside The Avalanches' comeback album Wildflower, A.B. Original's Reclaim Australia, Camp Cope's eponymous debut, and Olympia's Self Talk.

Albums by Big Scary, D.D Dumbo, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and The Peep Tempel were also shortlisted and the winner will be announced on 8 March (17) in Sydney, Australia. Recipients receive a $25,000 (£20,000) prize.

Cave recently told The Australian in his first interview following his son's death that returning to work on the album a few months after the tragedy wasn't a wise decision.

“For me, going into the studio in Paris was not a good idea and I hope I never have to do anything like that again," he said. "I was a mess, big time... It was a very difficult time. Much of what we did simply did not work. We tried re-recording the songs; putting them in time, in tune, whatever. Pretty much everything we tried to do sounded bad."