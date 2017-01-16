The Australian singer and his wife Susie were thrown into mourning in 2015 when their 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton, England while he was in the middle of working on his next album with the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree, released last year (16).

The 59-year-old, who hadn't performed live since Arthur's death, finally gave tracks from the 2016 record their live debut on Friday (13Jan17) when the band performed at the Derwent Entertainment Centre in Hobart, Tasmania - the start of their Australian tour.

He also gave his first press interview in two years with The Australian in which he revealed it was a bad idea going back to the studio a few months after Arthur's death because the group didn't make anything usable and ended up using the original recordings on the album rather than polished versions.

“For me, going into the studio in Paris was not a good idea and I hope I never have to do anything like that again," he said. "It was too early (after his death). But it just felt important that I do it. You know, life goes on and all. It was crazy. Terrifying, really.

"I was a mess, big time. So was everybody, actually. It was a very difficult time. Much of what we did simply did not work. We tried re-recording the songs; putting them in time, in tune, whatever. Pretty much everything we tried to do sounded bad."

Cave had agreed to make a documentary film to promote the record with director pal Andrew Dominik but "everything changed" following Arthur's death and he was uncertain whether to continue with the project. However, he put his faith in Dominik not to "exploit the situation".

One More Time with Feeling was released in September (16) and the reaction to it from those who had lost loved ones helped Cave.

"It was a very powerful feeling, and ultimately shifted something in me, and Susie too, and stopped us feeling so completely hopeless all the time," he said. "It was like we had done something good for Arthur, all of us, and had placed the memory of him up there in the stars.”