Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have announced the release of 'Distant Sky', a film of their live performance in Copenhagen for their 'Skeleton Tree' tour, which will be screened in cinemas for just one day.
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds are releasing a new concert film - which will be shown in cinemas for just one day only.
The film, 'Distant Sky', features the band's live performance at Copenhagen's Royal Arena in October 2017 during the tour for their latest album 'Skeleton Tree'.
'Distant Sky' will be released on April 12 this year and shown in 500 cinemas around the world for one day only.
The movie, from acclaimed live music director David Barnard, is said to capture an ''extraordinary and triumphant live concert ... the band's first shows in three years provoked an ecstatic response in fans, critics and band alike.''
Tickets from participating cinemas can be ordered from the film's official website.
In 2014 Cave, 60, appeared as himself in surreal docu-drama '20,000 Days on Earth', marking his 20,000th day on the planet and exploring his musical history.
Cave's son Arthur fell off a cliff near the family's home in Brighton in 2015 and died from his injuries aged 15.
The effect of Arthur's death on Cave's family and also his music was explored in the 2016 documentary 'One More Time With Feeling' and is also a theme of the album 'Skeleton Tree'.
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have been confirmed to perform at Barcelona music festival Primavera.
They will appear on May 31, supporting Bjork as the main headliner of festival's first full day.
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds are also set to play a huge show in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on June 6, 2018.
It is their first gig in Ireland for over 10 years, and Patti Smith is due to support.
