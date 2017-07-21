Nick Carter ''still loves'' his family.

The 37-year-old singer has a fraught relationship with his brother Aaro, 29, who was recently arrested on driving under the influence (DUI) and drug possession charges over the weekend, but ''no matter what'' the Backstreet Boys band member will always care for his relatives.

The star spoke out about his upbringing and familial relationships on 'Boy Band' on Thursday (20.07.17) in response to singer Jaden Gray who opened up about his childhood and his father's time in prison, to which the blonde-haired hunk could relate to.

The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker replied: ''I understand exactly what you're going through when it comes to having a hard upbringing in a family.

''No matter what happens, or what they say or do, you still love them.''

But Nick is not the only one who has declared his unwavering love and unwavering support for his family, as Aaron recently revealed he will ''always'' love his brother.

Speaking previously about his sibling, Aaron said: ''I will always love you. And I will always have forgiveness in my heart for you.''

Although the 'I Want Candy' vocalist has a soft spot in his heart for Nick he doesn't think the pair will ever be able to put their past behind them and reconcile, as he has claimed there is ''too much animosity'' and ''conflict of interest'' between them.

He added: ''I think there's too much animosity. There's too much conflict of interest.''

This news comes after Aaron was left feeling bitter when Nick didn't reach out to him privately during his time of need, and instead tweeted him asking about his wellbeing.

Aaron explained: ''Nick made no efforts to call me, and he knows how to reach me.

''If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?''