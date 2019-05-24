Nick Carter's wife is pregnant again - eight months after she suffered a miscarriage.

The Backstreet Boys singer took to his Instagram account on Thursday (23.05.19) to announce that him and his partner Lauren Kitt - who already have three-year-old son Odin together - are expecting another baby.

Alongside a photograph of the couple and their son standing in the woods with a rainbow tint over the shot, the 39-year-old hunk wrote: ''Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for [rainbow emoji]. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses#happiness #family (sic)''

It's not yet known when Lauren is due to give birth or whether the pair know the sex of their unborn tot.

Back in September, Nick shared on Twitter that he was ''heartbroken'' after he and his partner tragically lost their baby girl three months into the pregnancy.

He wrote at the time: ''God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. (crying emoji) I'm heart broken. (sic)''

Lauren previously revealed that her pregnancy with Odin had been riddled with complications and she was on eggshells until she reached the second trimester.

She said at the time: ''In the beginning of this pregnancy, we had complications and weren't sure if it was going to carry through. It was just first trimester complications that passed, but I didn't completely connect with my baby until I got later into my second trimester, because I didn't know what was going to happen.''

However, after he was born, the happy couple were head over heels in love.

Nick said of Odin: ''He's just a bundle of joy and it melts my heart and gives me purpose and reason to keep on staying healthy, staying motivated and all of those things. He's a really good, solid thing for me to have in my life.''