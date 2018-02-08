Nick Carter's sexual assault accuser has filed a police report against him.

Melissa Schuman, 33, claimed back in November that the Backstreet Boys star had forced her into having sex with him at his home in 2002, and now, according to TMZ, she has filed a police report about the alleged incident.

The Dream singer reportedly filed the papers on Wednesday (07.02.18) with the Santa Monica Police Department, and the report is now set to be handled by the LAPD's Special Crimes unit.

Previously, Melissa had alleged in a blog post that Nick performed oral sex on her without her consent and then made her perform a reciprocal act on him.

Following that, Melissa - who was a virgin at the time - then claimed that Nick took her to his bedroom and had sex with her without her consent, with her repeatedly telling the pop star that she was saving herself for marriage.

She claimed the assault took place back in 2002 after he invited her to his Santa Monica home for a ''casual hangout'', and admitted that she willingly shared a kiss with Nick after a ''few shots'' but did not want things to go any further.

Shortly after her blog post was published, Nick, 37, issued a statement in which he vehemently denied the allegations, and insisted anything that happened between them which was sexual was consensual.

He said: ''I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman's accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.

''This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.''