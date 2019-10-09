Nick Carter has named his daughter Saoirse Reign.

The Backstreet Boys star and his wife Lauren Kitt became parents for the second time earlier this month, and Nick - who also has three-year-old son Odin Reign with his spouse - has now revealed the moniker they've chosen for their new arrival, as well as sharing the first image of the tot.

Posting the photo - which featured Saoirse with her parents moments after being born - on Instagram, Nick wrote: ''To my incredibly strong wife...For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness. Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point. I'll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you. #mommy #freedom #newbaby #saoirse #saoirsereigncarter #family (sic)''

The 39-year-old singer's post comes after Lauren, 36, previously suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant with Saoirse.

The baby girl's birth was confirmed last week, when sources said both Lauren and her daughter were healthy following the October 2 birth.

An insider said: ''Mum and daughter are doing great.''

The couple announced they were expecting another child in May - eight months after Lauren suffered a devastating miscarriage.

The 'Everybody' hitmaker took to his Instagram account to announce their happy news.

Alongside a photograph of the couple and their son standing in the woods with a rainbow tint over the shot, Nick wrote: ''Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for [rainbow emoji]. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses#happiness #family (sic)''