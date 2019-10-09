Nick Carter has named his daughter Saoirse Reign Carter, as he revealed the moniker in a sweet post dedicated to his wife Lauren Kitt.
Nick Carter has named his daughter Saoirse Reign.
The Backstreet Boys star and his wife Lauren Kitt became parents for the second time earlier this month, and Nick - who also has three-year-old son Odin Reign with his spouse - has now revealed the moniker they've chosen for their new arrival, as well as sharing the first image of the tot.
Posting the photo - which featured Saoirse with her parents moments after being born - on Instagram, Nick wrote: ''To my incredibly strong wife...For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness. Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point. I'll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you. #mommy #freedom #newbaby #saoirse #saoirsereigncarter #family (sic)''
The 39-year-old singer's post comes after Lauren, 36, previously suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant with Saoirse.
The baby girl's birth was confirmed last week, when sources said both Lauren and her daughter were healthy following the October 2 birth.
An insider said: ''Mum and daughter are doing great.''
The couple announced they were expecting another child in May - eight months after Lauren suffered a devastating miscarriage.
The 'Everybody' hitmaker took to his Instagram account to announce their happy news.
Alongside a photograph of the couple and their son standing in the woods with a rainbow tint over the shot, Nick wrote: ''Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for [rainbow emoji]. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses#happiness #family (sic)''
