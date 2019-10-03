Nick Carter has become a dad again.

The Backstreet Boys star's wife Lauren Kitt gave birth to a little girl on Wednesday (02.10.19) and both are said to be ''doing great''.

A representative for the couple - who also have three-year-old son Odin together - told Us Weekly: ''Mom and daughter are doing great.''

The couple announced they were expecting another child in May - eight months after Lauren suffered a devastating miscarriage.

The 'Everybody' hitmaker took to his Instagram account to announce their happy news.

Alongside a photograph of the couple and their son standing in the woods with a rainbow tint over the shot, the 39-year-old hunk wrote: ''Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for [rainbow emoji]. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses#happiness #family (sic)''

Back in September, Nick shared on Twitter that he was ''heartbroken'' after he and his partner tragically lost their baby girl three months into the pregnancy.

He wrote at the time: ''God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. (crying emoji) I'm heart broken. (sic)''

Lauren previously revealed that her pregnancy with Odin had been riddled with complications and she was on eggshells until she reached the second trimester.

She said at the time: ''In the beginning of this pregnancy, we had complications and weren't sure if it was going to carry through. It was just first trimester complications that passed, but I didn't completely connect with my baby until I got later into my second trimester, because I didn't know what was going to happen.''

However, after he was born, the happy couple were head over heels in love.

Nick said of Odin: ''He's just a bundle of joy and it melts my heart and gives me purpose and reason to keep on staying healthy, staying motivated and all of those things. He's a really good, solid thing for me to have in my life.''

Meanwhile, the couple have been through a stressful time recently after Nick was forced to get a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter, who had allegedly threatened to kill Lauren and their then-unborn child.

Their sister Angel Conrad also filed a restraining order against him.

Taking to Twitter with a lengthy statement, Aaron, 31, responded said: ''I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life.

''It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.

''What's actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.

''With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing. (sic)''