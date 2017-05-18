Nick Carter is ''heartbroken'' following the sudden passing of his father Robert on Tuesday (16.05.17).

The 37-year-old singer - who is best known as a member of the popular boyband the Backstreet Boys - and his brother, fellow musician Aaron Carter, both announced their dad's death at the age of 65 in separate posts on Twitter on Wednesday (17.05.17).

Nick wrote: ''I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night...

''While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time. (sic)''

Aaron, 29, paid tribute to his dad on the micro-blogging website.

Alongside a pixelated snap of his father, Aaron wrote on Twitter: ''My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much.

#RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad

''My heart is broken, We are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon. You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero.

''I'm gonna miss you forever poppa smurf you were the coolest man ever. And super good looking pops! I'm really messed up right now.

''Lost (sic)''

Aaron also thanked his social media followers for their sympathies and support.

He posted: ''We really appreciate all the support you guys seriously.

''Signing off..... (sic)''

Robert is survived by his wife Ginger Elrod and their son Kaden, Nick's mother and ex-wife Jane, as well as Aaron's twin Angel Carter and daughter Bobbie Jean.

Robert also has another daughter, called Virginia, from a previous relationship.