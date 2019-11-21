Nick Carter has been granted a one-year restraining order against his brother Aaron.

The younger sibling was ordered by a court in Las Vegas on Wednesday (20.11.19, to stay away from Nick and his family for at least 12 months.

Aaron did not attend court, TMZ reports.

In September, Nick found himself being forced to take the matter to court after Aaron had allegedly threatened to kill his wife, Lauren Kitt.

Nick tweeted at the time: ''In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else (sic).''

Aaron had previously responded to deny his brother's claims he threatened his family.

In a lengthy statement, he wrote: ''I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life. It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.

''What's actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made. With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing. (sic)''