Nick Carter has been granted a one-year restraining order against his brother Aaron in a Las Vegas court.
Nick Carter has been granted a one-year restraining order against his brother Aaron.
The younger sibling was ordered by a court in Las Vegas on Wednesday (20.11.19, to stay away from Nick and his family for at least 12 months.
Aaron did not attend court, TMZ reports.
In September, Nick found himself being forced to take the matter to court after Aaron had allegedly threatened to kill his wife, Lauren Kitt.
Nick tweeted at the time: ''In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else (sic).''
Aaron had previously responded to deny his brother's claims he threatened his family.
In a lengthy statement, he wrote: ''I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life. It was hurtful for me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.
''What's actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made. With that in mind, I ask everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing. (sic)''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of is in cinemas nationwide for one night...
In the late 90's and early 00's, The Backstreet Boys were the most powerful boy...