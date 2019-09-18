Nick Carter has taken out a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter.

The Backstreet Boys singer revealed that he made the decision to get the barring order against his 31-year-old sibling after Aaron threatened to kill his pregnant wife Lauren Kitt and unborn child.

Nick - who already has son Odin with Lauren - wrote on Twitter: ''After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron. In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else. #mentalhealth, #guncontrolnow #guncontrol (sic).''

Aaron reacted to the restraining order on Twitter, where he lashed out at Nick and claimed he didn't threaten Lauren but blasted her for trying to sell footage of him ''on a bad day''.

He wrote: ''So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol. Take care. @nickcarter we're done for life.

''I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend. You should send a cease and desist while you're at it too.(sic)''

When asked by a Twitter follower if he threatened Lauren, he said: ''No I blasted her for trying to take a video tape of me on a bad day and sell it like she tries to sell everything else.''

He added: ''I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.''

''All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don't want to be around you. I am the one who said I'm done then you send me this?! Ok. Stop trying to be 5150'd before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $.

''Don't come crying to me after I block you either. I'll never unblock these backstreet boy fans for attacking me. When I knew what my 'family' has been doing all along when I'm at home minding my own f**king business.

''LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. I haven't even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you're scared of the truth (sic).''

Aaron also went on to accuse his brother of beating him up on their reality TV show 'House of Carters', claimed he loaned Nick $100,000 when he was broke and alleged Nick had been violent towards a number of women.