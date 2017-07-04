The Backstreet Boys are hoping to do a ''epic tour'' with the Spice Girls.

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers have teased they've had ''conversations'' with the 90s' pop girl group about teaming up in the near future and hitting the stage together to perform their impressive roster of smash hits to their fans around the world.

Nick Carter told Us Weekly magazine in a new interview: ''There's been talks about it, you know? But I think it's all about them kind of getting the girls together, and they're doing things with their families and everything. We're always open to going on tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour if we ever did it.''

And it seems like a joint tour could be feasible as Nick is currently working with the Spice Girl's Emma Bunton - and Timbaland - on ABC's 'Boy Band'.

The two popular bands certainly have experience touring together as they used to work together on radio shows in the UK when the Backstreet Boys first started out.

Nick, 37, explained: ''We've had lots of stories that we've been able to share with each other while we've been doing the show. It's been great, the stories we got.''

The Spice Girls - comprised of Emma, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham - formed in 1994 but split in 2000 and reunited for The Return Of The Spice Girls tour in 2007 and 2008, and then for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Geri, Emma and Mel B - also known as GEM - had planned to perform a gig in London's Hyde Park this summer in celebration of the 21st anniversary of the band's debut single 'Wannabe', but the the idea was reportedly scrapped after the flame-haired beauty, also known as Ginger Spice, fell pregnant with her second child.

The Backstreet Boys - made up of Nick, Aj Mclean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell - formed in 1993 and are still together.