Backstreet Boys will be among the performers at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet pre-show.

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers and newcomers Bazzi and Bryce Vine will warm up guests as they arrive at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20.

It has not been announced which song the boyband - comprised of Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Aj Mclean and Howie Dorough - will perform yet.

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes and rappers Post Malone and Travis Scott are among performers at the main ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez is this year's recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, following in the footsteps of past honourees including Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Janet Jackson and Pink.

Speaking about being selected for the prize, she previously said: ''I grew up in the MTV era. I was watching all the way back from Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna and Janet [Jackson] and Michael [Jackson], all of them. They were my inspirations to get into the music business, to do what I did. Their videos inspired me to do the videos I did. Now, to be 20 years in and here and winning this award, it's just mind blowing.''

'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker Cardi B leads the way with the most nominations, having stacked up a whopping 10 nods in total, although it is unknown whether or not she'll be able to attend the ceremony, after giving birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari - whom she has with rapper Offset - just over a month ago.

Closely behind her are Jay Z and Beyoncé - who released their joint album 'Everything is Love' earlier this year - who have eight nominations for their collaborative effort, whilst Childish Gambino and Drake both secured seven nods, and Bruno Mars bagged six.

The red carpet pre-show airs live on MTV from 8pm.