Nick Carter says the ''family dynamic'' is key to Backstreet Boy' success.

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers are being honoured with an interactive exhibit at the Grammy Museum reflecting on their time together so far - with childhood photos mementos and much more - and the star has revealed the secret to their longevity as a band.

He told Billboard: ''We all had grown up together. I mean, I've known the guys since I was 12, 13 years old. We know each other inside and out, and that has created a bond and family dynamic.

''We stick together through thick and thin, love each other and trust each other. I've been able to learn so much from them and apply that to my family dynamic, and with my son.''

The group - completed by Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Aj Mclean - still can't believe their success, and even after so long in the spotlight they're just trying to live ''in the moment''.

Nick added: ''It's satisfying and exciting, because you work so hard after so many years. We never really expected it.

''We don't ever expect anything that's been given to us or that happens to us. We're just kind of living in the moment.''

The superstar boyband are set to head out on the road this summer for the 'DNA World Tour', and AJ admitted his daughter Ava, six, wants him to ''stop being a Backstreet Boy and just be [her] dad''.

He recently said: ''My oldest actually, about five days ago, had mommy send daddy a text saying, 'Can you stop being a Backstreet Boy and just be my dad?'''

Pointing to his chest, he then added: ''Yeah, so, take this out, step on it, stab it, burn it and then do it again.''