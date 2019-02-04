Nick Cannon says Wendy Williams ''sounds amazing'', amid her extended break from her eponymously titled talk show.
The 'Masked Singer' presenter took over hosting duties of 'The Wendy Williams Show' on Monday (04.02.18) whilst the titular star continues to recover from the fractured shoulder she suffered in December, plus complications with her autoimmune condition Graves' Disease which forced her to delay her return last month.
And during his first day as host - which will see him take over until February 6 - Nick revealed he had spoken to Wendy, as well as her husband Kevin Hunter and 19-year-old son Kevin Jr., and said she was on the mend.
He said: ''She sounded amazing, y'all. Her spirit was so big. It was so amazing. She said she wanted to speak as a family unit and her, Kevin and Little Kevin they said they are all good. The love and the passion is still there because that's what you need in times like this ... is for your family to stick together with you.''
Nick, 38, went on to say he ''got a little emotional'' whilst speaking to Wendy and her family, and said the television host ''feels all the love'' from her supporters who have sent her well wishes in recent months.
Wendy, 54, took a break from her show in December when she fractured her shoulder, and originally pushed her return date back by a week in order to ''focus on her personal and physical wellbeing''.
She was due to return on January 21, but then announced it would be extended further as she was experiencing ''complications'' due to autoimmune condition Graves' Disease.
In a statement on Instagram, the show wrote: ''As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend.
''Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves' Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.
''Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family's privacy during this time.''
