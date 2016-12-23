Nick Cannon will spend Christmas in hospital.

The 'America's Got Talent' host will spend the festive season under the care of medical staff as he is currently being treated for complications relating to autoimmune disease Lupus.

He posted a picture of himself hooked up to a monitor in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital and wrote: ''For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas.

''All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.(sic)''

The 36-year-old star - who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012 - was hospitalised over the summer for exhaustion and vowed at the time to take better care of himself.

He wrote at the time: ''Don't worry, Temporary pit stop... Sometimes I can be a little too bull headed and stubborn. I gotta stop running my body to the ground.''

Earlier this year, Nick - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, five, with ex-wife Mariah Carey - insisted he was healthier than he's ever been because he has done so much research into Lupus.

He said: ''I'm healthier now than I've ever been before, because of the research, because of the education that I've received on the proper things to eat and the proper things to put into my body - what can cause flare ups and what can't, and preventative measures and all of these things. And when you can share that information and share knowledge and research, I think that helps more than anything.

''You learn that this is something that you can live with and actually overcome with the proper research and with the proper support system.''