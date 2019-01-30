Nick Cannon is to step in as a guest host on 'The Wendy Williams Show' while she focuses on her health issues.
The 'Masked Singer' presenter is stepping up to take the reins on the daytime show between February 4-6 as the talk show host has extended her hiatus due to ill health.
Nick's stint on the hour-long episodes will include regular segments such as Hot Topics, Ask Wendy and interviews with celebrity guests.
The 54-year-old presenter revealed a few weeks ago that she was taking another break from her show in order to ''focus on her personal and physical wellbeing'', after previously stepping back in December when she fractured her shoulder.
Wendy had been due to return on January 21, having pushed back her return from January 14, but then announced it would be extended further as she was experiencing ''complications'' due to autoimmune condition Graves' Disease.
In a statement on Instagram, the show wrote: ''As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend.
''Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves' Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.
''Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family's privacy during this time.''
Wendy previously took a three-week break from her show almost a year ago when she was diagnosed with Graves' disease - an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid - in addition to the thyroid issues she was already aware of.
Debmar-Mercury, the distributor and producer of the show, said in a statement: ''For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.''
