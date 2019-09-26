Nick Cannon is set to host his own daytime talk show.

The 38-year-old actor and rapper - who currently hosts 'The Masked Singer' and 'Wild 'N Out' - is set to host and produce a new talk show that will be nationally syndicated to various networks in the US.

Nick's show is being put together by Lionsgate Debmar-Mercury, and will see the star - who also previously hosted 'America's Got Talent' - hit screens next year.

He said in a statement: ''After leaving 'America's Got Talent', I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show.

''I've always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone's mind. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams' show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.''

Nick says he originally wanted to host a ''late night talk show'', but will instead hope to incorporate a late night ''vibe'' into his daytime series through ''telling jokes''.

Speaking during an appearance on People TV's 'Reality Check', he said: ''It's so exciting, this is something I've always wanted to do.

''[I'll] be doing everything we see the bests do from Ellen [DeGeneres] to what we see Wendy [Williams] doing every day.''

The 'If I Was Your Man' hitmaker - who has twins Monroe and Moroccan, eight, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and two-year-old Golden with former girlfriend Brittany Bell - already has some experience hosting talk shows, as he took over for Wendy Williams on her namesake show earlier this year, when she took some time off to focus on her health.

And Nick has plenty of ideas for topics he can discuss on his show, including current events and social issues.

He said: ''I talk a lot of crap. I'm just going to be me. I'm an activist at heart. I'm currently in school for sociology and criminology. I'm getting my masters degree in psychology.''