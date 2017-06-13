Nick Cannon is set to auction his custom-made Tom Ford shoes off for charity, which are encrusted in diamonds and are worth $2 million.
The 36-year-old rapper boasts an extensive collection of designer footwear items, but he has decided to sell a pair of designer loafers encrusted with $2 million worth of diamonds, which took 18 months to create, and he plans to donate the entire proceeds to charity, although he has yet to decide on an organisation.
Speaking about his plans to get rid of some of his products for a good cause in an episode of Complex's video series titled 'Complex Closets', the former 'America's Got Talent' judge said: ''You win $1 million on America's Got Talent if you win the show, so I was like, 'Yo, I want to have a million dollars on each foot.' It took a year and a half to make these, so I've been planning for so long. The goal is to sell them and donate all the proceeds to charity.''
Nick - who has six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, and three-month-old Golden with Brittany Bell - also showed off his exclusive Gucci Air Max creations, a limited edition Goyard/BAPE/Jordan 1 custom design shoe and many other products during the footage.
And the 'Feelin' Freaky' hitmaker has admitted he owns multiple glamorous items because he is an ''over the top dude'' and strives to look good.
He added: ''Obviously I'm an over-the-top dude and I wanted to stunt.''
However, the Tom Ford smart shoes are not the only purchases he plans to sell, as he teased a pair of trainers he created in collaboration with the Air Jordan creative team will be available purchase for a limited time in the future, although it is unclear whether he plans to auction his own pair off or will launch a new line featuring the innovative design.
