Nick Cannon still feels ''broken'' following his split from Mariah Carey.

While he is very much on the dating circuit, the 36-year-old rapper isn't sure he will ever find love again because he is ''shattered'' after their split in 2014 following six years of marriage.

Asked when he is going to let his heart fall in love again, he said: ''I can't. I'm broken. I'm shattered.

''I don't have a girlfriend. I'm always dating. Why not? I'm a single man, I'm supposed to date.''

Nick was married to the superstar singer for eight years as their divorce wasn't finalised until 2016, but insists there is no chance of the former couple getting back together.

Speaking about the 47-year-old star's on/off boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, he said: ''She's got a boyfriend! He's a nice guy.''

Despite that, Nick - who has six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah - admitted the pair had a ''special time'' together and he will always be grateful for it.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''We made some amazing children together.''

Mariah recently praised Nick for being a ''good guy'' and admitted it's ''not that hard'' to co-parent with him because they can have a laugh together.

She said: ''He's the kids' father and he does really nice things for me on Mother's Day, so yeah.

''He's a good guy. It's not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship.''