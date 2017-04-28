Nick Cannon sometimes sleeps over at his ex-wife Mariah Carey's house.

The pair may have split up at the beginning of 2014 following six years of marriage but the former 'America's Got Talent' host doesn't think there would be anything ''wrong'' if they were getting frisky between the sheets again because of the history they share.

Asked if they were still having sex together on 'The Wendy Williams Show' on Thursday (27.04.17), Nick said coyly: ''There would be nothing wrong with that, but that's not the case. I mean, she's gorgeous but, you know, I'm respectful.''

Instead, the 36-year-old hunk insists he's merely there to put the former couple's five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe to bed and then, more often than not, goes home.

He added: ''We have a lot of love for each other. I do spend the night... in the kids' room... I'm respectful ... (sometimes) I put the kids to bed and I go home.''

However, Wendy isn't so convinced and later admitted that she's almost certain that Nick and Mariah - who recently split from dancer Bryan Tanaka - are still getting intimate behind closed doors after his sly reaction.

She told 'Extra' after the show: ''I do think that they are still sleeping together even though he said they are not. He really did give it up to the point where, as I was hugging him goodbye, he said, 'I think you got me in trouble.' I said, 'Welcome to my world.' ''

The celebrity pair - whose divorce was finalised six months ago - sparked rumours they were getting close again after they were spotted out in public with their twins shortly after Mariah broke off her engagement with Australian billionaire James Packer.

Nick quipped when asked if he was the reason behind her doomed relationship with James: ''I wanted her to be with a billionaire! More yachts for everybody!''

Wendy then predicted that he and Mariah will probably rekindle their romance within five years, to which Nick replied: ''You're speaking this into existence!''

The pair's split three years ago came as a huge shock to the world but Nick - who recently had a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell - insists breaking up was the only option for them at that moment in time because they weren't ''growing'' anymore.

He said: ''I feel like when two people are in a relationship it should be about growth. It should be a situation where everyone's becoming a better human being in the relationship. So when you get to a point where there's no longer any growth and you're not bettering each other, I felt like it was probably best, especially for our children, since they're the number one priority, if I could be the best human being and the best father from outside of that house.''

As well as the lows in their relationship, Nick will never forget the highs and recalled the moment the 47-year-old pop diva ''shut down'' the whole hospital to give birth to her twins.

He said with a chuckle: ''She shut the whole hospital down. When they were born, she made me play music as they was coming out. It was [her song] 'Fantasy.' They was dancing to 'Fantasy.'''