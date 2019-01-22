Nick Cannon has criticised Travis Scott for his decision to perform during the Super Bowl half-time show.

The 38-year-old star claimed the 'Astroworld' hitmaker has come under fire more than fellow performer Big Boi for agreeing to join Maroon 5 at the upcoming NFL flagship game because he hasn't proved he is ''for the people''.

Speaking to Raquel Harper from BET's 'Raq Rants', Nick admitted he backs exiled footballer Colin Kaepernick - who started the #TakeAKnee movement, which saw him and several other players refuse to stand during the national anthem at games in protest against police brutality and racial injustice - and believes in ''cultural equity''.

He said: ''I'm team Kaepernick all day.

''To me, I call it cultural equity. So we're not mad at Big Boi for being on the Super Bowl. He's for the people. But someone like Travis Scott, he's got to walk gingerly.''

Asked what ''for the people'' means, he said: ''It's more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music, your art form, the people you choose to interact with, the people you choose to procreate with.''

But the 'Wild 'N Out' hitmaker - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, seven, with ex-wife Mariah Carey - insisted he wasn't ''mad'' at Travis for having 11-month-old daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, though he admitted he didn't see his relationship as being ''for the culture'' either.

He said: ''That decision [having Stormi] wasn't for the culture but we're not mad at you!

''I love white women, let's set the record straight. But that's the thing, it's cultural equity at the end of the day.''

It was previously claimed Travis had spoken to Colin before agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl and they had come to a ''mutual understanding''.

However, the sportsman later retweeted a post from Hot 97's Ebro Darden, who denied Colin had approved the performance.