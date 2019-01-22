Nick Cannon has slammed Travis Scott and claimed the 'Astroworld' hitmaker is not ''for the people''.
Nick Cannon has criticised Travis Scott for his decision to perform during the Super Bowl half-time show.
The 38-year-old star claimed the 'Astroworld' hitmaker has come under fire more than fellow performer Big Boi for agreeing to join Maroon 5 at the upcoming NFL flagship game because he hasn't proved he is ''for the people''.
Speaking to Raquel Harper from BET's 'Raq Rants', Nick admitted he backs exiled footballer Colin Kaepernick - who started the #TakeAKnee movement, which saw him and several other players refuse to stand during the national anthem at games in protest against police brutality and racial injustice - and believes in ''cultural equity''.
He said: ''I'm team Kaepernick all day.
''To me, I call it cultural equity. So we're not mad at Big Boi for being on the Super Bowl. He's for the people. But someone like Travis Scott, he's got to walk gingerly.''
Asked what ''for the people'' means, he said: ''It's more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music, your art form, the people you choose to interact with, the people you choose to procreate with.''
But the 'Wild 'N Out' hitmaker - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, seven, with ex-wife Mariah Carey - insisted he wasn't ''mad'' at Travis for having 11-month-old daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, though he admitted he didn't see his relationship as being ''for the culture'' either.
He said: ''That decision [having Stormi] wasn't for the culture but we're not mad at you!
''I love white women, let's set the record straight. But that's the thing, it's cultural equity at the end of the day.''
It was previously claimed Travis had spoken to Colin before agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl and they had come to a ''mutual understanding''.
However, the sportsman later retweeted a post from Hot 97's Ebro Darden, who denied Colin had approved the performance.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Every perfect and picturesque neighborhood - at least in the movies - has one: that...
Hey studio execs! I know that the economy, for lack of a better word, sucks....
If the roller-disco nostalgia comedy "Roll Bounce" didn't have Malcolm D. Lee in the director's...
Here we have a definite candidate for the year's worst picture, and it comes just...
The "Garfield" comic strip hasn't been funny in at least 15 years, but Bill Murray...
It's a rare treat when a movie that looks, from its synopsis and previews, to...
A warmhearted semi-romance of self-discovery, "Shall We Dance" opens so promisingly that it's a big...