Nick Cannon was impressed - but his ex-wife Mariah Carey wasn't - when their young son wrote a Christmas song about ''bobbies''.
Nick Cannon's son wrote a Christmas song about ''boobies''.
The former 'America's Got Talent' presenter was very impressed when little Moroccan, now seven, told him he'd penned a special festive tune and couldn't understand why his ex-wife Mariah Carey wasn't equally as thrilled - until he heard the lyrics.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't know if I'm supposed to say this, but my son, maybe like, two years ago, wrote a song.
''He was turning five, and he wrote a Christmas song and I was really excited.
''I told his mom like, 'Yo, he told me he wrote a Christmas song,' and she was like 'Yeah, have you heard it?' and I was like 'No, why?' ...she was like, 'Tell him to sing it for you next time.'
''He goes, 'I saw your boobies on Christmas Eve, they were so beautiful, I didn't want to leave.' I was like, 'That's my boy right there!' ''
But while the 'Hero' hitmaker didn't like the track, Nick is delighted the youngster still sings it during the Christmas period.
He added: ''I was like, 'This is the best Christmas song I've ever heard in my life!' No joke. And like, til this day, he sings it every Christmas!
''Mariah is gonna kill me that I told you that.''
Despite their tender years, the 37-year-old rapper thinks Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe are already showing signs of musical talent.
He said: ''They're always like, in my studio. Like, everywhere I go, I have a studio, whether it's the house, my office, there's always a studio.
''My son loves to drum and my daughter does too, but she's more like, on the piano and stuff.''
