Nick Cannon thinks his seven-year-old son Moroccan will become a producer because he's obsessed with technology.
Nick Cannon's son is a ''little tech geek.''
The 37-year-old television presenter has been teaching his seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he has with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, about music and he's convinced his little boy will end up becoming a ''producer or something'' in the future because he's really interested in the engineering side of the industry.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''My daughter really wanted to learn piano so I kind of taught her a little bit when it comes to piano.
''My son has always been into drums and he's like a little tech geek too, so, like, engineering and all that stuff, he's into that.
''I can see him being a producer or something. But the fact that they all have musical ability in them and enjoy doing it, even at this early age, is really fun.''
But it's not just Nick who has picked up on Moroccan's skills when it comes to technology as his mother Mariah was stunned when she found out that the youngster had managed to buy a puppy on Amazon with Nick's credit card without telling him.
The 48-year-old pop diva said recently: ''My son is like a technological genius. I have to control them with iPads because literally he charged $5,000 on Amazon. The other night apparently he was with Nick and he ordered a dog. They called him and they were like, 'Your dog is ready.' And he was like, 'I didn't order any damn dog!'
''We have enough dogs! The dog's been cancelled. We have pets, they have fish!''
Meanwhile, it doesn't look like it'll be long before the twins' vocal talents will be revealed as Mariah has written and recorded a song with both of them.
She said: ''They actually recorded a song. No one's heard it yet. They're definitely talented. They're very unique kids and they're super smart. I wrote the song but my daughter was like, 'I really need to get back in the studio!' and I'm like, 'Are you me?' ''
