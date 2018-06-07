Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's seven-year-old son Moroccan bought a dog on his Amazon account without telling him.
Nick Cannon's son bought a dog on Amazon using his account and card.
Mariah Carey has to watch seven-year-old Moroccan, whom she has with the 'America's Got Talent' host, like a hawk when he's on the iPad because he's got a habit of splashing the cash on unwanted goods without asking permission.
Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', she said: ''My son is like a technological genius. I have to control them with iPads because literally he charged $5,000 on Amazon. The other night apparently he was with Nick and he ordered a dog. They called him and they were like, 'Your dog is ready.' And he was like, 'I didn't order any damn dog!'
''We have enough dogs! The dog's been cancelled. We have pets, they have fish!''
Aside from her son's extravagant spending, the 48-year-old pop star has noticed that her twins Moroccan and Monroe have started to follow in her footsteps.
She explained: ''They actually recorded a song. No one's heard it yet. They're definitely talented.
''They're very unique kids and they're super smart. I wrote the song but my daughter was like, 'I really need to get back in the studio!' and I'm like, 'Are you me?' ''
And, although she'd love to release the track and turn her twins into singing sensations, she has to run the idea past Nick, whom she was married to from 2008 until 2016, first because she'd be annoyed if he recorded them and didn't ask her.
She explained: ''I have to talk it over with Nick and see how he feels about it. I would be very angry if he released a song without asking me. Sorry, Nick!''
