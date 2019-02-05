Nick Cannon got ''a little emotional'' when he spoke to Wendy Williams about her illness.

The 'Wild 'N Out' star - who suffers from lupus - has stepped in to guest host the 54-year-old presenter's eponymous talk show for a few days while she takes an extended hiatus after suffering from complications with Graves disease and he admitted they both got tearful when they compared stories of dealing with an autoimmune condition.

Speaking on 'The Wendy Williams Show', he said: ''It did because when I spoke to her she just said she feels y'all love, you know what I mean? And she knows that there's probably a lot questions that haven't been answered and stuff.

''But as someone who also deals with an autoimmune condition -- I was diagnosed with lupus before -- I know when you go through these things and these flair-ups and stuff, you never know.

''It's day by day, y'all. You know, you one day could be a strong day and the next day you can't even get out of bed.

''We was tearing up and everything because she said something to me that was actually really powerful. Because you know me and Wendy had a love-hate relationship over the years.

''But it's nothing but love because I love my queen and when she said this, she said there can be negativity out there and she hears the things about people talking about her family unit and what's going on and she was like, 'You know what, we don't want to bring that negative energy when you're trying to heal.'

''You need your family and you need your friends in moments like this and that's when love is truly tested. When you know I'ma stick through this regardless of what's going on, we right there.

''So I spoke to everybody as a unit and we're going to give her the same type of love because it's all about this unit.''

Wendy wished Nick well with his three-day hosting stint but warned him not to get used to being in her chair.

He quipped: ''She said, 'Have fun, but don't get too comfortable because I'm coming back.' ''

The 38-year-old star also reassured viewers that Wendy is doing well, despite her absence from the screen.

He said: ''I talked to her and honestly, she sounded amazing y'all. We jumped on the phone and first thing she said: 'Nick Cannon, how you doing?'

''Honestly, I didn't know what to expect at first. But her spirit was so big, it was so amazing.''