Nick Cannon's childhood friend was killed in the San Diego shooting on Sunday (30.04.17).

The 36-year-old presenter shared a heartbreaking story about how his close pal Monique Clark - a mother of three - lost her life along with six other victims when ''senseless'' gunman Peter Selis opened fire at an apartment in the Californian city.

Nick - who has five-year-old fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey - has been left distraught by the loss of his friend and is in ''pain and shock'' over the tragedy.

He insists he only has ''wonderful memories'' of Monique and said her ''beautiful spirit'' will live on.

In a tear-jerking tribute to Monique posted alongside a throwback photo of the pair when they were younger, he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (02.05.17): ''My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark. Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can't express the pain and shock. A mother of 3, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen... Rest in Paradise. (sic)''

According to reports, the gunman, who was shot by cops, was ''despondent'' about his love life when he aimed the gun at the civilians.