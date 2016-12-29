Nick Cannon has been released from hospital.

The 36-year-old rapper and television personality spent Christmas in hospital where he was treated for complications relating to the autoimmune disease Lupus but told fans in an Instagram video on Thursday (29.12.15) that after ''five blood transfusions'', he had been released.

He captioned a video of himself in a recording studio: ''I broke out that joint!!!! Stuffed some pillows under the covers and ran out like the little rascals!! LOL

''Isaiah 54:17 ''No Weapon Formed Against me Shall Prosper'' #BeNcredible #NoPityParty After 2 weeks and 5 blood transfusions ... by his stripes I am healed!!! #HoldOn (sic).''

And in the video, he proclaimed: ''By his stripes, I am healed. Honestly, I feel great. We back at it again.''

Nick revealed last week that he would be spending part of the festive season in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Captioning a photograph of himself on his hospital bed, he wrote: ''For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #Incredible #warrior.(sic)''

Meanwhile, Nick - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey - previously revealed he feels healthier than ever right now as he has done so much research into Lupus.

He said: ''I'm healthier now than I've ever been before, because of the research, because of the education that I've received on the proper things to eat and the proper things to put into my body - what can cause flare ups and what can't, and preventative measures and all of these things. And when you can share that information and share knowledge and research, I think that helps more than anything. You learn that this is something that you can live with and actually overcome with the proper research and with the proper support system.''