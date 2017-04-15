Nick Cannon is raising his daughter to be a ''sophisticated intellectual''.

The 36-year-old record producer - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as one-month-old son Golden with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell - has taken to Instagram to share a sweet snap of himself with his daughter Monroe, where he jokingly sent a warning to ''ruffneck kindergarteners'' who might have a crush on her.

Posting a picture of the pair in matching glasses, Nick wrote: ''Twins!!! Miss Monroe loves her glasses and I hope she never takes them off!! A sophisticated intellectual is what I'm trying to raise here and these glasses keep them little grimy ruffneck kindergarteners away from my baby!! LOL FYI My Shotgun is registered!! (sic)''

The adorable picture comes after the former 'America's Got Talent' judge recently admitted he wouldn't rule out a reunion with Monroe's mother Mariah Carey - who recently split from her former partner Bryan Tanaka - although he doesn't want to ''mess up what they have right now''.

He said: ''That is always family - and when I say that, I say that to a level of I will always love her. That's always my dream girl. Like, to me, just because we're not intimate, I'm closer with her than probably I've ever been just based off of that's my family, that's the mother of my children.

''We talk every single day. We spend more time with the kids' school, karate class, gymnastics class, like, it's a full-time job. I wouldn't want to mess up what we have right now trying to do something else.''

But for the meantime at least, Nick prefers to ''purposefully'' stay out of Mariah's personal life.

He added: ''I don't know because I'm not in it. I'm purposefully like, 'Let's go do something with the kids. I don't care what you do in your personal life.' I don't know. I thought it was bizarre as somebody watching from afar. I thought the show was very produced.

''I didn't say that their relationship was just for show. I thought the show fabricated a lot of stuff because, as a producer, I was like, 'Oh, they positioned that. They put the cameras there.' I was watching it from that perspective. But I don't know what the relationship actually is.''