Nick Cannon has praised Pete Davidson for handling his recent break-up in a ''poised way''.

The 25-year-old comedian endured a high-profile split from his fiancé Ariana Grande in October, and 38-year-old Nick - who has been friends with Pete for several years - has said that the funnyman joked to him that his life was beginning to look like Nick's own, after his failed marriage to Mariah Carey.

And although Pete is cracking jokes about the split, Nick - who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, and with whom he has seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe - says he's been very mature about the ordeal.

Speaking to Wendy Williams on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday (12.12.18), Nick said: ''I said, 'Rumble young man rumble.' He called me and was like, 'I'm walking in your footsteps for real.' I was like, 'Slow down, Paco. It can get a little crazy.'

''But he's dealing with it in, I would say, such a poised way. I commend him. He's a great comedian, a great talent and he's going to go on and be a big star and his relationships are going to be a small footnote in his career.''

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who began dating Ariana in May, before asking her to marry him in June - was spotted on a date with a mystery woman earlier this week, after a source had claimed he was ''still in love'' with the 'Thank U, Next' singer at the time of their break-up.

The insider said: ''It was time to realise this wasn't the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken.

''Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable.''