Nick Cannon has posted a picture with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and their children, a week after being released from hospital after complications with Lupus.

The 36-year-old rapper and television personality spent his Christmas in hospital where he was being treated for complications related to the autoimmune disease, and after being released last week he has taken to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself with his two children, five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and Mariah.

On the photo, Nick reassured fans that ''all is well'', as he wrote: ''Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible (sic)''

Nick announced the news of his departure from the hospital on the photo sharing website last Thursday (29.12.16), when he posted a video of himself in the recording studio.

He captioned the footage: ''I broke out that joint!!!! Stuffed some pillows under the covers and ran out like the little rascals!! LOL

''Isaiah 54:17 ''No Weapon Formed Against me Shall Prosper'' #BeNcredible #NoPityParty After 2 weeks and 5 blood transfusions ... by his stripes I am healed!!! #HoldOn (sic).''

And in the video, he proclaimed: ''By his stripes, I am healed. Honestly, I feel great. We back at it again.''

Meanwhile, Nick previously revealed he feels healthier than ever right now as he has done so much research into Lupus.

He said: ''I'm healthier now than I've ever been before, because of the research, because of the education that I've received on the proper things to eat and the proper things to put into my body - what can cause flare ups and what can't, and preventative measures and all of these things. And when you can share that information and share knowledge and research, I think that helps more than anything. You learn that this is something that you can live with and actually overcome with the proper research and with the proper support system.''