Nick Cannon admits he isn't ''ready'' to get married again but would like more kids in the future as he feels like it is his ''purpose'' in life to be ''fruitful and multiple''.
Nick Cannon isn't ''ready'' to get married again.
The 37-year-old star - who was married to Mariah Carey for eight years - has no plans to walk down the aisle again any time soon and instead wants to focus on his children - twins Moroccan and Monroe, six, who he has with Mariah, and son Golden, nine months, who he shares with Brittany Bell.
He said: ''I do have a theory, if I'm not good at something I ain't going to keep messing it up. So relationships, my theory on it is I'd much rather look at bettering myself and having a friend, as opposed to trying to jump into something and be responsible for someone else's happiness. I'm not ready yet. I still feel like I have a lot to go and my kids are my number one focus, so anything besides that I can't really sign up for it right now.''
However, Nick hasn't ruled out having more kids as he feels like it is his ''purpose'' in life to be ''fruitful and multiple''.
Speaking on The Talk, he added: ''I would love more kids, who doesn't love more kids? I feel like that's our purpose - to be fruitful and multiple. I would love it, but it's not really a focus right now. I got these three I got to raise, but then after that hopefully it all works out.''
Nick had previously admitted he still feels ''broken'' following his split from Mariah.
Asked when he is going to let his heart fall in love again, he admitted back in July: ''I can't. I'm broken. I'm shattered. I don't have a girlfriend. I'm always dating. Why not? I'm a single man, I'm supposed to date.''
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Every perfect and picturesque neighborhood - at least in the movies - has one: that...
Hey studio execs! I know that the economy, for lack of a better word, sucks....
If the roller-disco nostalgia comedy "Roll Bounce" didn't have Malcolm D. Lee in the director's...
Here we have a definite candidate for the year's worst picture, and it comes just...
The "Garfield" comic strip hasn't been funny in at least 15 years, but Bill Murray...
It's a rare treat when a movie that looks, from its synopsis and previews, to...
A warmhearted semi-romance of self-discovery, "Shall We Dance" opens so promisingly that it's a big...