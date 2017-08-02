Nick Cannon thinks his children will follow in his footsteps into the showbiz industry.

The 36-year-old television personality is convinced his six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe will follow himself and their mother Mariah Carey and become stars in their own rights.

He said: ''My kids, especially Moroccan and Monroe, they're hams. They love attention. They love performing. My son is fascinated with cameras and directing and making little movies. They definitely have the bug.''

''I'd rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons. But I can't control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I'll support it.''

Nick works hard to co-parent with Mariah and prefers for both of them to focus on the ''unconditional love'' they have for their children.

He added: ''Just take the ego out of it, and really just unconditional love - doing what you're supposed to do as a parent. Parenting is an evolution, daily, you're bettering yourself. We all make mistakes ... but it's all rooted in unconditional love.''

Nick also has five-month-old son Golden with Brittany Bell and says it has been bliss so far.

Asked how the first five months have gone, he told E! News: ''Golden. That's his name and that's what the experience is. It's just so amazing ...

''When you get to see it at that stage and you're reminded of how pure and how innocent everything can be in the midst of when things seem to be crazy, it kind of just puts everything in the right perspective.''