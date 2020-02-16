Nick Cannon doesn't ''believe in marriage anymore''.

The 39-year-old comedian - who was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 until 2016 - has admitted his personal experience of married life has changed his approach forever.

Nick - who has eight-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't believe in marriage anymore. My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don't like doing things that I am not good at.''

Nick and Mariah have remained on friendly terms since their split.

But the 'Wild 'N Out' admits his experience has transformed his attitude towards marriage.

He said: ''If you jumped out of a plane on time and it did not work out - you would not do it again, would you? I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?''

Nick is currently in the process of ''trying to fix'' himself.

The actor - who split from Mariah in 2014, before they briefly reconciled the following year - shared: ''I mean, I am still working. I am growing. I was a broken soul, but now I am back out on the scene.

''I'm trying to fix myself. I'm trying to be the best me I can be, the best dad I can be, the best entrepreneur and young media mogul that I can be.

''So I'm really just focused on me and being the best, because for some reason I haven't gotten this relationship thing right. I'm not good at it. I don't like doing stuff that I'm not good at.''

Despite this, Nick revealed he's eager to find a new romance.

Asked what type of women he's attracted to, the comedian explained: ''Just [someone] being her authentic self.

''That's rare these days to find someone who's comfortable with being themselves and is not bombarded with society's perception of what a woman should be.''