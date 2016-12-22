The star shared an Instagram photo of himself hooked up to medical devices in a bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday (22Dec16) and revealed he hasn't been feeling his best.

"For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been," he wrote in the post. "And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior."

The 36-year-old was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2012 after suffering kidney failure and life-threatening blood clots. He has often been open about the toll the illness has taken on his health, which landed him in hospital in July, 2015, when the America's Got Talent host posted a similar image online.

"Sometimes I can be a little too bull headed and stubborn," he wrote beside that picture. "I gotta stop running my body to the ground."

Cannon's unfortunate news comes just days after his ex-wife Mariah Carey shared photos of her lavish holiday hideaway in Aspen, Colorado.

On Tuesday (20Dec16), the singer took to Instagram to show off the luxury home she's staying in with twins Monroe and Moroccan, her children with Cannon.

"Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family!," Mariah captioned a photo of herself, wearing a sexy bra and plaid shirt combination with furry black boots, as she posed beside a towering Christmas tree decorated with white and gold ornaments.

She then revealed her five bedroom mansion, which also boasts a wood-burning fireplace, a wet bar, gym and sauna, was courtesy of bosses at home rental website AirBnB.