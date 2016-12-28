Nick Cannon has thanked his fans for their well wishes as he revealed he is still in hospital after being admitted before Christmas for complications relating to Lupus.
Nick Cannon has given a health update from his hospital bed.
The 36-year-old rapper and television personality took to social media to thank his fans for their well wishes after he was hospitalised for complications relating to autoimmune disease Lupus.
In a video posted to his Instagram account, he said: ''Hey, I got so much love for ya'll. Thank you so much.
''I'm still in this hospital, but I'm about to get up out of here for real, and I'm letting you know, we're about to take it to a whole new level. I've just been sitting here reflecting, and I can't sit here dormant no more!''
It comes after Nick took to social media on Friday (23.12.16) to reveal he would be spending Christmas in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital.
Captioning a photograph of himself on his hospital bed, he wrote: ''For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #Incredible #warrior.(sic)''
Meanwhile, Nick - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey - previously revealed he feels healthier as he has done so much research into Lupus.
He said: ''I'm healthier now than I've ever been before, because of the research, because of the education that I've received on the proper things to eat and the proper things to put into my body - what can cause flare ups and what can't, and preventative measures and all of these things. And when you can share that information and share knowledge and research, I think that helps more than anything. You learn that this is something that you can live with and actually overcome with the proper research and with the proper support system.''
