Nick Cannon doesn't think he could be faithful again.

The 'Masked Singer' presenter insisted he never cheated on ex-wife Mariah Carey - the mother of his eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe - but after they split in 2014, he realised the ''construct'' of monogamy isn't for him.

Speaking on the 'ExpediTIously' podcast, he said: ''I think I'll never be able to be with just one woman again. I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage. The reason why we split up had nothing to do with infidelity, nothing like that.

''Once I stepped away from that, I [realised] that construct is not designed for me.''

The 38-year-old star - who also has two-year-old son Golden with former partner Brittany Bell - insisted he had never believed in marriage but would have done whatever Mariah asked of him.

He added: ''I gave it my all. Because even before that, I was like, 'I don't believe in marriage.' But, s**t, it was Mariah Carey. Whatever she say, I'm with it. If she wanted to say we was going to the moon, I'm like, 'Let's go.' If I'mma marry somebody, I'mma marry her.''

And Nick can't see himself ever settling down again.

He said: ''I know I'll never be in a relationship again. I know I'll never be married again... [I don't] want to have to answer to anybody. [I want to] be by himself...forever.''

However, the ''hopeless romantic'' would like ''more kids'' one day.

If he did change his mind, the former 'America's Got Talent' host is only interested in tying the knot again with one person - his ex-wife.

He quipped: ''If I was to do it again, it would be to her. It would be Mariah.''