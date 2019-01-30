'The Masked Singer' costume designer Marina Toybina wants the show's elaborate outfits to end up in a fashion exhibit in a museum.
The Fox reality show, hosted by Nick Cannon, is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in a costume to conceal their identity, and designer Marina Toybina has revealed that she would like the contestants' intricate outfits to end up in a fashion exhibit.
In an interview with the Huffington Post, he said: ''Right now, the network has all the costumes, and they are being used for promos.
''I'm not sure what's going to happen after. It would be nice to see them in a museum, like the FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising] costume museum.''
The judging panel, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, have no idea which celebrity is singing and Marina has admitted that although the costumes are required to hide the singing stars' identities, she wasn't too concerned with hiding the celebrities' physical forms.
She said: ''In the masks, these people become something different; they become the world they are wearing. I wasn't so keen on making it that discreet.
''We wanted to create a comfortable world for them. The hiding became more about the mask than the full costume. The rest is about the theatrical feel.''
As for whether certain costumes are made for individual contestants, the designer confessed that production of the outfits was underway before the full cast was even chosen.
She said: ''We started creating the mock-ups before the full casting was complete. As we were creating them, we were finding out who might be each character. It was a step-by-step situation.''
