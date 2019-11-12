Nick Cannon likes to be called ''corny''.

The 'Masked Singer' host - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, eight, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and son Golden, two, with model Brittany Bell - views the word, which can typically be used to mean embarrassing or lame, as a compliment because the people it is attached to are usually very successful.

Nick told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''I'm always focused on making the best business move, so it's funny to me.

''I always ask people to describe 'corny' ... The people you consider corny are the most successful, the most nonproblematic and the ones that get all the girls. So I like when people call me corny.

''Nobody likes being in the trenches. So you can call me a square all day.''

The 38-year-old star will be on TV even more next year as he recently signed a deal to front his own syndicated daytime talk show.

He previously said in a statement: ''After leaving 'America's Got Talent', I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show.

''I've always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone's mind. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams' show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.''

Nick originally wanted to host a ''late night talk show'', but will hopes to incorporate a late night ''vibe'' into his daytime series through ''telling jokes''.

He said: ''It's so exciting, this is something I've always wanted to do.

''[I'll] be doing everything we see the bests do from Ellen [DeGeneres] to what we see Wendy [Williams] doing every day.''