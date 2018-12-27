Nicholas Sparks is ''so happy'' for newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth - who met after starring in the film adaptation of his novel 'The Last Song'.

The 26-year-old singer and the 28-year-old actor first met almost a decade ago when they starred together in the 2009 adaptation of Nicholas' best-selling novel, and after confirming they have tied the knot, the author couldn't be happier.

Quoting Miley's tweet about the wedding - which was posted on Wednesday (26.12.18), Nicholas tweeted: ''This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong (sic)''

And the 'Malibu' hitmaker then quoted the author's tweet, replying with three red heart emojis as she sent her love to the 52-year-old writer.

Miley confirmed her marriage on social media on Wednesday, three days after their ceremony took place on December 23.

In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''

And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''

A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the 26-year-old star wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss.(sic)''

The 'Hunger Games' actor shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji].''

The 'Party in the USA' singer also shared a video of herself and her husband dancing to her friend and collaborator Mark Ronson's song 'Uptown Funk' on her Instagram story.

Miley tagged the producer in the post, and the short clip featured Liam filming his wife in her wedding dress as she lip synced and danced to the track, before he turned the camera and joined in.

Mark also made a special video for the newlyweds, which he shared on Instagram.

He captioned the clip: ''Special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo (sic)''