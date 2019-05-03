Nicholas Hoult has taken up painting.

The 29-year-old actor was working on watercolour paintings whilst filming for the upcoming X-Men movie so he could get into his role as author J.R.R. Tolkien.

He said: ''Tolkien did his own illustrations, so I would do watercolours copying his illustrations. We were filming the upcoming X-Men film just before this, so I would be in the full Beast make-up, running around, doing this quite intense action sequence, and then I would go into my little tent ... and do my watercolours in between, and that was my peaceful moment before going back out there and doing more stunts.''

However, Nicholas doesn't think he's a very good painter.

Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, he added: ''I'm not very good ... I just like trying to get into the mindset of a painter.''

Nicholas' movie 'Tolkien' plays the titular role in the much-anticipated biographical drama about English writer-and-academic J. R. R. Tolkien, famous for penning 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings'.

The film - which depicts his early life and his romance with wife Edith, played by Lily Collins, and he insisted he was ''blown away'' by the details of the author's life and tried his best to give a ''respectful and honourable performance''.

He said: ''You do the best performance you can and be respectful and honourable. When they sent me the script and I learnt about his life I was blown away by everything he endured. There were all these wonderful things I didn't know about him. We've made a very emotional film. I hope he would be proud.''