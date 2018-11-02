Nicholas Hoult takes his love life more seriously now he's older.

The 28-year-old actor - who had his first child in April with model Bryana Holly - revealed that when he was younger he ''scattered himself all over the place'' with romantic partners, but as he has grown up, he has decided to settle down.

In an interview with Esquire Singapore, he said: ''When you're younger, you scatter yourself all over the place, and then eventually when you get a little older, you think, 'Okay, let's just focus on the important relationships.'''

Although the 'Warm Bodies' actor is now focusing more time on his family, he still feels ''very fortunate'' to turn something he loves into a career and loves ''pretending to be new people''.

He said: ''I'm very fortunate. I found something as a kid that I really enjoyed, then was lucky enough to turn that into a career.

''Also, it's a career where I'm constantly getting to learn new things, to run toward new things. That's what I love about pretending to be new people.

''You learn new passions that you didn't have, and you learn about history that you don't know. And then you strive to create an environment for other people around you to do the same.''

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star also opened up about how he wants his films to make his fans ''feel'' a certain way.

He said: ''You know when you see things and it doesn't make you feel anything? I want to avoid that, if possible.

''Both in terms of when I'm doing the work and when people are reacting to it. I want to avoid nonchalance.''