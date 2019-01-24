Nicholas Hoult says working with Jennifer Lawrence on 'Dark Phoenix' was like being reunited with ''family''.

The 29-year-old actor - who previously dated the Oscar-winning actress - has insisted they've still got a great relationship despite their split, likening the on-set atmosphere to that of the British drama series 'Skins'.

Nicholas - who starred in 'Skins' earlier in his career - explained: ''It's pretty similar to 'Skins', we're a big family, we've been doing those movies since we were 20 years old.

''As much as the 'Skins' crowd grew up together, the 'X-Men' crowd really grew up together. It's been a good eight, nine years making those movies. We've all got to get along, we've all got to have fun.''

Nicholas stars as Beast in the 'X-Men' franchise, and he's admitted to having more creative freedom whilst working on the latest film.

The actor told this week's issue of ES Magazine: ''The really beautiful thing about this last film is that [writer and director] Kim Berger has given me somewhere nice and new to experiment and go with the character. Which is cool.''

Meanwhile, Olivia Colman - who starred alongside Nicholas in 'The Favourite' - recently hailed the actor, saying he has a ''very naughty twinkle''.

Olivia admitted he was the funniest of the movie's star-studded cast, which also included the likes of Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Speaking about Nicholas - who plays the political schemer Robert Harley - Olivia shared: ''He is funny anyway, he has a very naughty twinkle. When you put him in heels, a three-foot wig and lipstick ... we couldn't look him in the eye.''

