Nicholas Hoult is set to join Angelina Jolie in thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

The 29-year-old actor has been cast by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan - who is best known for his work on 'Hell or High Water' - in his big screen adaptation of Michael Koryta's 2014 book about fourteen-year-old Jace Wilson, who witnesses a brutal murder and is given a false identity and sent on a program for troubled teens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will move away from some of the main parts of the suspense story.

It has not been confirmed which role the 'About A Boy' star will play although it's believed he'll portray one of the killers alongside Tyler Perry.

The studios behind 'A Simple Favour', Bron Studios, are producing the flick, along with Steven Zaillian ('The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo') and Garrett Basch via Film Rites.

It's also reported that the script is female-driven.

Nicholas' latest movie 'Tolkien' premiered in London on Monday (29.04.19) and the star plays the titular role in the much-anticipated biographical drama about English writer-and-academic J. R. R. Tolkien, famous for penning 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings'.

The film depicting his early life and his romance with wife Edith, played by Lily Collins, and 'The Favourite' actor insisted he was ''blown away'' by the details of the author's life and tried his best to give a ''respectful and honourable performance''.

Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, he said: ''You do the best performance you can and be respectful and honourable.

''When they sent me the script and I learnt about his life I was blown away by everything he endured. There were all these wonderful things I didn't know about him. We've made a very emotional film. I hope he would be proud.''