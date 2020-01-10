Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed for the next two instalments in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.
Nicholas Hoult is to star in the next two 'Mission: Impossible' films.
Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram to reveal the 'Mad Max' actor was joining the franchise by sharing a picture of the 30-year-old star and tagging him in his post.
He added the caption: ''Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?''
Hoult replied: ''Love to. Though why stop at a little?''
The 'Warm Bodies' star also shared the same picture on his Instagram page and wrote the same response he had posted on McQuarrie's page, but he added the hashtag ''MI78'', which refers to the seventh and eighth 'Mission: Impossible' movies.
And in response to Hoult's post, McQuarrie replied: ''Things tend to escalate from there. Welcome aboard. #MI78,'' confirming he has joined the film franchise.
Tom Cruise will return to the movie series to reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, and in November it was revealed Pom Klementieff had joined the cast of the next two 'Mission: Impossible' films.
The 33-year-old actress was confirmed for the seventh and eighth movies after McQuarrie - who will also write both films - shared a head shot of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress and welcomed her to the team.
He quipped: ''@pom.klementieff, how do you say femme fatale in French? #MI78 (sic)''
Klementieff responded by posting the same photo, and simply added: ''@christophermcquarrie Mischief: Accepted #MI78''.
Both movies will be shot back-to-back, with Hayley Atwell also part of the cast.
Paramount has scheduled the seventh film for July 2021, with the eighth instalment following in August 2022.
McQuarrie is no stranger to the big screen series, having previously helmed both 2015's 'Rogue Nation' and 2018 box office hit 'Fallout'.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...