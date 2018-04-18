Nicholas Hoult and his girlfriend Bryana Holly have reportedly welcomed their first child into the world.
Nicholas Hoult has become a father for the first time.
The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actor and his girlfriend Bryana Holly have reportedly welcomed their first child into the world after keeping her pregnancy under the radar.
A source told People magazine: ''They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited.''
No other details about the baby - including the sex, name, weight, or date of birth - have been confirmed at the time of writing.
A spokesperson for the 28-year-old star has not commented on the happy news.
The former 'Skins' star - who previously dated Jennifer Lawrence - has been dating the 24-year-old lingerie model since the beginning of 2017.
Bryana has previously been romantically linked with Ashton Irwin and Brody Jenner.
The 'Jack the Giant Slayer' actor has always kept his personal life very private, but a few months ago he opened up about sharing his home with his girlfriend, insisting he's always been comfortable having ''girl things'' in his space.
He said: ''I don't feel as though I'm that possessive over things like that.
''She can put her stuff wherever she likes.
''My dad was an air pilot so he was flying a lot, and I grew up with my two sisters and my mum so I was used to 'girl things' being around and a 'girl environment' in the household.''
And Nicholas also revealed he much prefers a quiet night in to going out partying these days.
He said: ''A friend just bought me a bathrobe so now I'm obsessed with putting on my bathrobe. Just mooching around about in it, making a coffee.''
